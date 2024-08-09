AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
Sindh govt announces Rs50mn for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

  • Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahah announces to establish 'Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy' in the city
Published August 9, 2024

The Sindh government has announced a reward of Rs50 million for star athlete Arshad Nadeem who helped Pakistan clinch its first Olympic gold in 40 years at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final on Thursday.

The provincial government’s deputy information secretary and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced this on X (formerly Twitter).

“Congratulations Arshad. Fortunate to have witnessed this historic moment with the public. Gold medal for Pakistan in Olympics after 40 years. PPP’s Sindh Govt will give Rs 5 Crore to Arshad,” Wahab said, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will establish “Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy” in the provincial capital.

Celebrities cheer for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan hunts first Olympic medal in 32 years

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement.

“This victory will serve as an inspiring example for young athletes, proving that true dedication to a goal inevitably leads to success,” he said in a statement.

Pakistan had not won a medal at the Games since 1992, and last secured gold in 1984. Both these medals were won by the hockey team.

However, Arshad Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second.

The 27-year-old from Khanewal was Pakistan’s lone hope in Paris, and he lived up to the expectations with two throws that clocked in at over 90 metres. A record throw in the second round was followed by another one that stood at over 90 metres.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters (87.87m) ended in third place.

