Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI’s Raoof Hasan released from jail after bail in terror case

FO issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals in Lebanon

Aurangzeb says Pakistan has secured debt rollover commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

After NA, Senate passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

Aurangzeb highlights trust deficit with international donors as Pakistan awaits flood aid

