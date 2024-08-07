AGL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 112.90 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.95%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
FCCL 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.16%)
FFBL 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.68%)
HUMNL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.61%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.92%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
OGDC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.22%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PIBTL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
SEARL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
TOMCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.82%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.6%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.14%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,257 Increased By 50.9 (0.62%)
BR30 25,574 Increased By 193.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 77,624 Increased By 433.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,030 Increased By 127.4 (0.51%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 6, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI’s Raoof Hasan released from jail after bail in terror case

Read here for details.

  • FO issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals in Lebanon

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb says Pakistan has secured debt rollover commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Read here for details.

  • PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

Read here for details.

  • After NA, Senate passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb highlights trust deficit with international donors as Pakistan awaits flood aid

Read here for details.

