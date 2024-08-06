Aurangzeb says Pakistan has secured debt rollover commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Pakistan has secured commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to rollover debt for a year, said finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday, a major step as Islamabad looks to secure its next bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The amount of rollovers will be the same as last year, Aurangzeb told reporters in Islamabad after a parliamentary committee meeting, reported Bloomberg.

The development comes as Pakistan seeks re-profiling of debt from China as well ahead of the Executive Board meeting of the IMF.

Last month, Pakistan authorities and the IMF reached a staff level agreement for a $7-billion, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

The IMF said the new Extended Fund Facility was subject to approval by its Executive Board and “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.”

This included rollovers or disbursements on loans from Pakistan’s long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

The deal capped negotiations that started in May after Islamabad completed the previous short-term Stand-By Arrangement that helped stabilise the economy and avert a sovereign debt default.