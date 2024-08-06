AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aurangzeb says Pakistan has secured debt rollover commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

  • Development gives boost to economy that awaits Executive Board approval from the IMF ahead of $7-billion bailout
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 08:46pm

Pakistan has secured commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to rollover debt for a year, said finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday, a major step as Islamabad looks to secure its next bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The amount of rollovers will be the same as last year, Aurangzeb told reporters in Islamabad after a parliamentary committee meeting, reported Bloomberg.

The development comes as Pakistan seeks re-profiling of debt from China as well ahead of the Executive Board meeting of the IMF.

Last month, Pakistan authorities and the IMF reached a staff level agreement for a $7-billion, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

The IMF said the new Extended Fund Facility was subject to approval by its Executive Board and “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.”

This included rollovers or disbursements on loans from Pakistan’s long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

The deal capped negotiations that started in May after Islamabad completed the previous short-term Stand-By Arrangement that helped stabilise the economy and avert a sovereign debt default.

IMF International Monetary fund bilateral relations IMF programme IMF bailout Pakistan China ties IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA IMF agreement IMF executive board IMF progamme IMF loans Pakistan IMF programme IMF EFF Pakistan and IMF meeting debt reprofiling bilateral creditors Pakistan Saudi arabia ties Pakistan UAE ties debt rollover

Comments

200 characters
KU Aug 06, 2024 08:40pm
Has FM secured assurance on stoppage n reduction of govt expenses? News of appointing advisors/experts (who are experts at nothing) at Rs. 2 million salaries in bankrupt country is a very cruel joke.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Aurangzeb says Pakistan has secured debt rollover commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Aurangzeb highlights trust deficit with international donors as Pakistan awaits flood aid

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota’s Tim Walz for vice president

Nobel winner Yunus says ready to head Bangladesh ‘interim government’

Israeli forces kill at least 12 Palestinians in West Bank clashes, medics say

KSE-100 posts modest gain on recovery in global markets

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

Read more stories