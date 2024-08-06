AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,194 Increased By 7.5 (0.09%)
BR30 25,353 Increased By 26.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 77,174 Increased By 89.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 29.7 (0.12%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09%

PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

BR Web Desk Published 06 Aug, 2024 01:24pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), an oil and gas exploration firm, has registered a marked increase in gas production from Sui Gas Field through revamping of SML Compressors.

The E&P, a key supplier of natural gas in the country, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The company is pleased to announce its contribution towards Pakistan’s energy outlook as it remains committed to ensure a secure energy future for the country by maximizing domestic hydrocarbon production,” read the statement.

PPL shared that with many of the company’s producing fields maturing and on their natural decline, “the company has identified and executed a production enhancement opportunity in Sui Gas Field through revamping of SML Compressors resulting in production increase”.

“The execution of this opportunity has manifested in a production gain of 19 Million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD),” the company informed.

PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

Located in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Sui is PPL’s flagship gas field hosting the country’s largest gas compressor station and a purification plant.

As per the company, despite diminishing reserves over time, Sui Gas Field still remains one of the largest natural gas producing field in Pakistan, contributing substantially to the country’s requirements with daily production of around 359 MMscfd.

PPL shared that the revamping project was initiated in March 2023 and completed in June 2024.

“Addressing the declining wellhead pressure due to field aging whereby all seven SML Compressors were successfully revamped by operating at a lower inlet pressure to sustain production from Sui Gas Field,” it added.

The company was of the view that the additional indigenous hydrocarbon production will contribute in bridging the energy demand and supply gap and save significant foreign exchange for Pakistan.

Last month, PPL announced commencement of hydrocarbon production from a new development well, Adhi South-8 well, located in the Pothwar region, Punjab.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL energy sector E&P psx companies Pakistan’s energy sector PSX notice PSX stocks Sui Gas Field SML Compressors

Comments

200 characters

PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh Parliament dissolved, president’s office says

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Asad Umar rushed to hospital after health condition deteriorates

Pakistan’s oil & gas companies announce significant hydrocarbon find in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Arbitration: MoF to align SOEs law with global law

Read more stories