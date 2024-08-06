PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), an oil and gas exploration firm, has registered a marked increase in gas production from Sui Gas Field through revamping of SML Compressors.

The E&P, a key supplier of natural gas in the country, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The company is pleased to announce its contribution towards Pakistan’s energy outlook as it remains committed to ensure a secure energy future for the country by maximizing domestic hydrocarbon production,” read the statement.

PPL shared that with many of the company’s producing fields maturing and on their natural decline, “the company has identified and executed a production enhancement opportunity in Sui Gas Field through revamping of SML Compressors resulting in production increase”.

“The execution of this opportunity has manifested in a production gain of 19 Million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD),” the company informed.

PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

Located in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Sui is PPL’s flagship gas field hosting the country’s largest gas compressor station and a purification plant.

As per the company, despite diminishing reserves over time, Sui Gas Field still remains one of the largest natural gas producing field in Pakistan, contributing substantially to the country’s requirements with daily production of around 359 MMscfd.

PPL shared that the revamping project was initiated in March 2023 and completed in June 2024.

“Addressing the declining wellhead pressure due to field aging whereby all seven SML Compressors were successfully revamped by operating at a lower inlet pressure to sustain production from Sui Gas Field,” it added.

The company was of the view that the additional indigenous hydrocarbon production will contribute in bridging the energy demand and supply gap and save significant foreign exchange for Pakistan.

Last month, PPL announced commencement of hydrocarbon production from a new development well, Adhi South-8 well, located in the Pothwar region, Punjab.