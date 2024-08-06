FO issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals in Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Pakistani nationals on Tuesday not to travel to Lebanon until further notice in light of recent developments and the current security situation in the region.

“All Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while commercial flights remain available. Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution, especially about vulnerable areas,” the FO said in a press statement.

Travellers rush to leave Lebanon amid spiking tensions, cancelled flights

Pakistani nationals are also urged to stay in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut at the following numbers:

Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488 +961-81815104

Email: [email protected]

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.

Israeli strike on Beirut targets senior Hezbollah commander, source says

But the killing Wednesday of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, hours after the Israeli assassination in Beirut of Hezbollah’s military chief Fuad Shukr, has sparked vows of vengeance from Iran and other Tehran-backed armed groups, including Hezbollah, and sent regional tensions skyrocketing.

Fears have spiked that months of cross-border violence could degenerate into all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, who last fought a devastating war in the summer of 2006. Israel bombed Lebanon’s only passenger airport in Beirut during that war.

Embassies have repeatedly urged their citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still available.