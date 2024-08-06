PTI’s Raoof Hasan released from jail after bail in terror case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan was released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday after an anti-terrorism court approved his bail in the terror case.

“There is no direct or indirect evidence available to connect the present accused/petitioner with the abetment of the offence attributed,” said the court order.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail hearing, granting Hasan’s release upon furnishing surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The case involved the alleged recovery of explosives, but the court found no evidence linking Hasan to the charges.

PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Footage shared on X showed Hasan walking out of the jail and leaving in a vehicle.

The court’s order highlighted the lack of evidence, stating that nothing was recovered from Hasan during his physical remand, and no material linked him to financing the explosives. The release order was subsequently issued.