AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After NA, Senate passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

  • PML-N senator Talal Chaudhry presents bill in upper house amid strong opposition from PTI senators who now expects Supreme Court to nullify amendments
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 09:19pm

After the National Assembly (NA), the Senate also passed the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Tuesday, which restricts independent candidates from joining another political party after a constitutionally and legally defined period (of three days), Aaj News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the bill in the upper house amid strong opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators.

Earlier during the day, the bill had sailed through the lower house after PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kayani moved the bill that restricts independent candidates from joining another political party.

According to Clause 2(b) of the bill, “Provided that if a candidate, before seeking allotment of a prescribed symbol, has not filed a declaration before the Returning Officer about his affiliation with a particular political party by submitting party certificate from the political party confirming that he is that party’s candidate, he shall be deemed to be considered as an independent candidate and not a candidate of any political party: Provided further that an independent candidate shall not be considered as the candidate of any political party if at later stage he files a statement duly signed and notarized stating that he contested the general election as a candidate of the political party specified therein.”

Bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties tabled in NA

Last week, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs approved the bill with a majority.

The passage of the bill comes after the Supreme Court on July 12 declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

The SC also declared the PTI a parliamentary party.

Addressing the NA session today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation is the prerogative of the parliament, adding that the bill is in accordance with the spirit of the constitution.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that only the SC has the authority to interpret the law and the Constitution.

He termed the bill as contrary to the law and Constitution.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Kiyani said a party that did not submit its list of candidates for reserved seats within the specified period would not be eligible for reserved seats after the elections.

“No one can point out anything in the bill that was practically wrong or in conflict with the Constitution and the law,” he said.

Moreover, four bills were laid before the house today, as per Radio Pakistan.

These included: The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, the National Commission on the Rights of Child Amendment Bill, the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill and the Ravi Institute Sahiwal Bill.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

National Assembly SENATE PTI PMLN Senate of Pakistan Pakistan politics Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024

Comments

200 characters
KU Aug 06, 2024 01:31pm
We are not even a laughing stock anymore, international community gives our example on undemocratic norms. Unethical legislation in country beset with failing economy, the price will be high to repay.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 06, 2024 02:41pm
The question arises in my mind as to why political members change their loyalties. We often see them switching parties and then loudly proclaiming that their former affiliation was very corrupt.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mumtaz Malik Aug 06, 2024 02:45pm
Why isn't a political member bound to only one party? Why isn't there a restriction on changing parties? It seems they enjoy changing loyalties.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

After NA, Senate passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Aurangzeb highlights trust deficit with international donors as Pakistan awaits flood aid

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota’s Tim Walz for vice president

Nobel winner Yunus says ready to head Bangladesh ‘interim government’

Israeli forces kill at least 12 Palestinians in West Bank clashes, medics say

KSE-100 posts modest gain on recovery in global markets

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

Read more stories