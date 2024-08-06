Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold prices slip

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday fell slightly, mirroring a decline in the global bullion value, traders said. At the week open, the gold trading resumed on a negative note, inching down by Rs300 and Rs258 to Rs256,500 per tola and Rs219,907 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value also slipped by $16 to $2427 an ounce with silver selling just over $28 an ounce, traders said.

The domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

