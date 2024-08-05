Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan ‘fully supports’ Iran’s call for OIC extraordinary meeting on Haniyeh’s killing, FO says

Read here for details.

More rain expected in Karachi till August 6: Met office

Read here for details.

‘PTI was not party in case involving reserved seats,’ SC judges say in dissenting note

Read here for details.

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Read here for details.

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

Read here for details.