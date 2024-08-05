Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 3 and August 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2024 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

  • Pakistan ‘fully supports’ Iran’s call for OIC extraordinary meeting on Haniyeh’s killing, FO says

  • More rain expected in Karachi till August 6: Met office

  • ‘PTI was not party in case involving reserved seats,’ SC judges say in dissenting note

  • Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

  • Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

