More rain expected in Karachi till August 6: Met office

The current spell of monsoon showers is expected to continue in Karachi till August 6, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday, as it forcast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city.

According to a weather report, a strong monsoon system has entered into Sindh from Rajasthan, India, which may cause heavy rains across the province till Tuesday.

“Wind-thunderstorm/rain with few moderate/heavy to isolated very heavy falls [are] likely in Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal & Tharparker districts, and Karachi division during till August 6,” the Met office said.

The system will also cause heavy rains in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Mitiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Khairpur districts, it added.

In the last 24 hours, parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain, with Kemari leading with 41 milimeters, followed by PAF Masroor Base (Mauripur) at 20mm, Saddar and Quaidabad 19mm, Orangi Town 18.2mm, Korangi 16.2mm, and DHA Phase II 14.7mm.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday warned of flash floods in various cities across Punjab and Sindh provinces due to heavy monsoon rains expected during the next 24 hours.

In a press release, the disaster management authority predicted rainfall and thundershowers in the northeastern parts of Sindh during the next 48 hours.

“Under this system, scattered rainfall with chances of heavyfalls is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, and surrounding areas,” the NDMA said.

Similarly, scattered rainfall is expected in the Potohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and surrounding areas. However, heavy rain/ isolated heavy falls are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas.

The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains since July 1, 2024 have claimed over 123 lives and injured 241 people across the country, the disaster management authorities said.