Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

After witnessing an increase in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan slipped lower on Saturday, in line with a decline in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs256,800, marking a decrease of Rs500.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs429, bringing it to Rs220,165.

On Friday, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit a record-high level of Rs257,300.

Internationally, gold prices decreased on Saturday. The APGJSA reported that the global rate was $2,443 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $15 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,900 per tola.