Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2024

After witnessing an increase in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan slipped lower on Saturday, in line with a decline in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs256,800, marking a decrease of Rs500.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs429, bringing it to Rs220,165.

On Friday, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit a record-high level of Rs257,300.

Internationally, gold prices decreased on Saturday. The APGJSA reported that the global rate was $2,443 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $15 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,900 per tola.

