AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan ‘fully supports’ Iran’s call for OIC extraordinary meeting on Haniyeh’s killing, FO says

  • Iran shares anguish with Pakistan on killing of Hamas political chief
  • FM Dar confirms Pakistan's participation in the OIC meeting at the foreign ministers level
BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2024

Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani called the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday and shared the Iranian nation’s and leadership’s deep anguish on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

Haniyeh, Hamas’s political chief, was assassinated in Tehran on the occasion of the inauguration of Iran’s president, intensifying tensions in the Middle East as Iran blamed Israel for the killing and vowed revenge.

According to the foreign ministry, the deputy prime minister conveyed similar sentiments and Pakistan’s condemnation of the developments in Gaza and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh “in the strongest possible terms”.

The Iranian counterpart also requested Dar to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being convened at the foreign minister level.

“The deputy prime minister fully supported this call and confirmed that Pakistan will actively participate in the important meeting,” the FO said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assassination of Hamas political chief as he addressed the National Assembly session that passed a resolution condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza as well as Haniyeh’s assassination.

Referring to Israel, the prime minister said the Zionist state should be held accountable for the killing of Haniyeh who was assassinated in Tehran where he had gone to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pakistan also observed a day of mourning on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinians and to condemn Haniyeh’s assassination and Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has led to the killing of more than 40,000 Palestinians since Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel.

Both Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah vowed to take revenge as they blamed Israel for the killing of Haniyeh, while Israel said it was ready to face any attack and would respond forcefully - a situation that has caused fears of a regional war in the Middle East.

Pakistan Iran Ismail Haniyeh Pakistan Iran relations Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh Israel Hamas conflict Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh Ismail Haniyeh killing Ismail Haniyeh assassination iran president inauguration

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan ‘fully supports’ Iran’s call for OIC extraordinary meeting on Haniyeh’s killing, FO says

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories