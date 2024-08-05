Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

Safdar Rasheed Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 09:20am

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (FPCCI) Businessmen Panel (BMP) has slammed the power distribution companies (Discos) for issuing highly inflated power bills to the trade and industry in the second quarter (2Q) of Apr-Jun of current fiscal year of 2024-25.

BMP Chairman and FPCCI former president Mian Anjum Nisar observed that the high energy cost would prove to be detrimental to the industries, also opening the floodgates of inflation. In addition to making the electricity bills costlier and unaffordable for the consumers, the hike in base tariff would escalate prices of all household goods, he added.

Quoting a report based on information and data provided by Power Information Technology Company, he said that the scope of pro rata billing had been expanded beyond its original intent instead of solely revising bills for periods exceeding 30 days.

April & June 2024: Nepra confirms overbilling by KE, other Discos

All power companies, including Karachi Electric, have started applying pro rata adjustments to bills for periods fewer than 30 days. This has resulted in a “significant number of consumers being reclassified from “protected” to unprotected categories, from lifeline to non-lifeline, and from lower to higher tariff slabs, which resulted in inflated bills.

Anjum Nisar stated that the constant increase in power tariffs on the pretext of fuel adjustment had increased electricity prices and added to the already high cost of trade and industry. Seeking comparable energy tariffs for domestic industries in order to capture the global market, he stated that due to high electricity rates, power theft became rampant as the tariff was unaffordable to consumers.

Comments

Aam Aadmi Aug 05, 2024 07:14am
BR, please do not just report the events and statements. This is a very, very serious issue. Responsible journalism like yours must synchronise its voice with that of the people against this cruelty.
Abdullah Aug 05, 2024 10:57am
They all have united to squeeze poor people of Pakistan to add to their local n foreign assets.
KU Aug 05, 2024 11:07am
Only yesterday it was reported that the dozen or so DISCOS were found to have plundered billions which are unaccounted, every baboo is involved in destroying foundations of country n enjoy it too.
Arshad Javed Aug 05, 2024 11:18am
Govt. is responsible for the contract awarded to ipps in there previous tenures. They will do nothing. All ipps owners are in the govt. Who will show the data of these ipps?
