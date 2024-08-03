BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 2, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz says ‘Zionist state’ should be held accountable for Haniyeh’s assassination
Read here for details.
- Letter written to China for debt reprofiling: PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- RDA inflows fall 11%, clock in at $200mn in June
Read here for details.
- Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains 486 points
Read here for details.
- Govt announces ‘support package’ for families of missing persons
Read here for details.
- Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices
Read here for details.
- Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola
Read here for details.
- Sindh, Punjab at risk of flash floods due to heavy monsoon rains: NDMA
Read here for details.
- Kishmala Talat, Faiqa Riaz bow out of Paris Olympics with first round exit
Read here for details.
