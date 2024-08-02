AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sindh, Punjab at risk of flash floods due to heavy monsoon rains: NDMA

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2024

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday warned of flash floods in various cities across Punjab and Sindh provinces due to heavy monsoon rains expected during the next 24 hours.

In a press release, the disaster management authority predicted rainfall and thundershowers in the northeastern parts of Sindh during the next 48 hours.

“Under this system, scattered rainfall with chances of heavyfalls is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, and surrounding areas,” the NDMA said.

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Similarly, scattered rainfall is expected in the Potohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and surrounding areas. However, heavy rain/ isolated heavy falls are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas.

NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

