Sports

Kishmala Talat, Faiqa Riaz bow out of Paris Olympics with first round exit

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2024

Pakistan’s markswoman Kishmala Talat bowed out of the Paris Olympics 2024 after failing to qualify for the next round of the women’s 25m pistol event.

She finished 22nd out of 40 shooters with a final score of 579-18x at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Talat scored 289 in the precision round (95, 99, 95) and 290 in the rapid round (98, 93, 99) - miles away from the final place led by Hungary’s Veronika Major with a 592-27x which equalled the Olympic Record.

On Monday, she and Gulfam Joseph placed 14th in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while she finished 31st in the women’s 10m air pistol on Saturday.

India’s shooting sensation Manu Bhaker, the second seed in the final, continued her impressive run in Paris, having already won a bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol and a silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani athlete, Faiqa Riaz, made her Olympic debut in the Women’s 100m event at the Paris Olympics. Riaz clocked a time of 12.49 seconds, but it was not fast enough to progress to the next round.

Only the top three finishers in each heat advanced, and Riaz finished sixth in Heat 2 of the preliminary round, behind sprinters from Oman, American Samoa, and the UAE.

She finished 24th out of 36 participants.

