Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 02:49pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continues to register gains on Friday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs257,300 after it accumulated Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs220,593 after it registered an increase of Rs2,057, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,400.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,458 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $26 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola.

