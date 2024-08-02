PM Shehbaz says ‘Zionist state’ should be held accountable for Haniyeh’s assassination

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh as he addressed the National Assembly session on Friday that passed a resolution condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Referring to Israel, the prime minister said the Zionist state should be held accountable for the killing of Haniyeh who was assassinated in Tehran where he had gone to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pakistan on Thursday announced to observe a day of mourning on Friday (today) in solidarity with the Palestinians to condemn Haniyeh’s assassination and Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has led to killing of more than 40,000 Palestinians since Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel.

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Speaking to the NA session today, the prime minister said the assassination of Haniyeh was a blow to the ongoing peace efforts.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including extra judicial and extraterritorial killings,” PM Shehbaz said.

“The cities have turned into cemeteries. The cries have taken over the joys and smiles of the playing children. Palestine is giving a deserted look,” the prime minister said as he questioned the inaction and helplessness of the world to end the Israeli oppression.

He said not only the Muslims rather every peace-loving human being, regardless of faith or creed, was questioning the non-implementation of the international laws and human rights charters for which the world bodies including the United Nations were created.

“This is a question by an infant who was killed moments after his birth. This is a question by a mother, now in paradise, whose baby was aborted after she was skilled. This is a question by a child awaiting his mother in the hospital… Finally, the answer has to be given,” he remarked.

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the people of Palestine. Shehbaz said Pakistan would continue to supply humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

He also informed that steps would be taken to enroll Palestinian medical students in Pakistan so that they could complete their studies.

PM Shehbaz demanded that access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people be ensured on humanitarian grounds.