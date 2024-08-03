Torrential rains: CM praises admin, WASA personnel for accomplishing water drainage task

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the administration and WASA officials on completing water drainage task within few hours despite torrential rains.

The CM lauded the performance of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, WASA officials and allied staff members and said, “Draining rain water within a span of few hours from the city is a remarkable and splendid performance. The WASA and other institutions worked with a great amount of dedication and diligence for the facilitation of the people. Hopefully, our institutions will create ease and comfort for the masses through their excellent performance in future as well.”

Moreover, on the direction CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held separate meetings with the Punjab Assembly members.

Matters pertaining to party activities, ongoing development projects in the respective constituencies and political situation were discussed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised them about the steps being undertaken by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for progress and uplift of the people and the province. She said that the implementation on the record development budget is being carried out in a pro-active manner and funds have been allocated in the budget for the development schemes.

“The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing development works. No compromise will be made on the quality, speed and timely completion of the development projects,” Aurangzeb added.

The Assembly Members appreciated the steps being taken by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching development projects along with reducing price-hike and provision of relief to the people of the province.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her gratitude to the Assembly Members on extending their cooperation and assistance on the public welfare and development steps being undertaken by the Punjab government for the improvement and uplift of the province.

