AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-03

Torrential rains: CM praises admin, WASA personnel for accomplishing water drainage task

Muhammad Saleem Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the administration and WASA officials on completing water drainage task within few hours despite torrential rains.

The CM lauded the performance of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, WASA officials and allied staff members and said, “Draining rain water within a span of few hours from the city is a remarkable and splendid performance. The WASA and other institutions worked with a great amount of dedication and diligence for the facilitation of the people. Hopefully, our institutions will create ease and comfort for the masses through their excellent performance in future as well.”

Moreover, on the direction CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held separate meetings with the Punjab Assembly members.

Matters pertaining to party activities, ongoing development projects in the respective constituencies and political situation were discussed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised them about the steps being undertaken by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for progress and uplift of the people and the province. She said that the implementation on the record development budget is being carried out in a pro-active manner and funds have been allocated in the budget for the development schemes.

“The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing development works. No compromise will be made on the quality, speed and timely completion of the development projects,” Aurangzeb added.

The Assembly Members appreciated the steps being taken by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching development projects along with reducing price-hike and provision of relief to the people of the province.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her gratitude to the Assembly Members on extending their cooperation and assistance on the public welfare and development steps being undertaken by the Punjab government for the improvement and uplift of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government Marriyum Aurangzeb WASA Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Torrential rains: CM praises admin, WASA personnel for accomplishing water drainage task

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories