KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission on May 9

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to establish a judicial commission to investigate the May 9th incidents within the province, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet had approved the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which prompted widespread protests across Pakistan.

Aftab Alam, provincial law minister, confirmed that a letter has been sent to the Chief Justice asking for the commission to be established.

The Chief Justice will appoint a judge to lead the commission, which can have one or more members.

The commission’s terms of reference (ToRs) will be finalized later.

In a related development, the federal government decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar in a press conference earlier this month. He said the government would file a case in this regard.