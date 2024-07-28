AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission on May 9

  • Law Minister Aftab Alam confirmed that a letter has been sent to the Chief Justice
BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2024 12:09pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to establish a judicial commission to investigate the May 9th incidents within the province, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet had approved the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which prompted widespread protests across Pakistan.

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Aftab Alam, provincial law minister, confirmed that a letter has been sent to the Chief Justice asking for the commission to be established.

The Chief Justice will appoint a judge to lead the commission, which can have one or more members.

IK acquitted in two cases related to May 9th violence

The commission’s terms of reference (ToRs) will be finalized later.

In a related development, the federal government decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar in a press conference earlier this month. He said the government would file a case in this regard.

PHC CJ May 9 violence May 9 cases May 9 case

Comments

200 characters

KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission on May 9

3 Discos to be privatised in 1st phase: PC board

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Read more stories