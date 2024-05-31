IK acquitted in two cases related to May 9th violence

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two cases registered against him related to May 9 violence.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir, while announcing its reserved verdict, acquitted Khan from two May 9 cases registered at Shehzad Town police station.

The judge in its verdict said that due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution, the PTI founder had been acquitted from the case.

Khan’s counsel Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha had completed their arguments on the bail pleas.

The lawyer said the FIR was registered by an unauthorised person and the PTI founder was charged under Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Earlier, Khan was acquitted in two cases pertaining to May 9th vandalism on May 15.

His acquittal orders were issued by Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal, who approved the former prime minister's plea challenging the cases.

Both those cases against Khan were registered at Khanna Police Station in Islamabad.

