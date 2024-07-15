Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

The federal government decided on Monday to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar in a presser today. He said that the government will file a case in this regard.

“PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist,” Tarar.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

He further said that the federal government will also file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

“The reference, under Article 6 will be sent to the Supreme Court after being approved by the cabinet,” Tarar said.

“Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason,” Article 6 of the Constitution says.

Moreover, Tarar also announced the government’s decision to submit a review petition before the Supreme Court (SC) against its verdict which declared that PTI would be eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.

In its verdict, the SC declared PTI party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities. The SC bench held that the PTI was and is a political party, which secured or won general seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies in the General Elections of 2024.