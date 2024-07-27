AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Jul, 2024 08:59am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ADB approves $400mn concessional loan for Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects Indian prime minister’s ‘belligerent remarks’

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 sheds 440 points as selling pressure persists

Read here for details.

  • SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

Read here for details.

  • Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Read here for details.

  • Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Kashif Center

Read here for details.

