Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ADB approves $400mn concessional loan for Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project

Pakistan rejects Indian prime minister’s ‘belligerent remarks’

KSE-100 sheds 440 points as selling pressure persists

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Kashif Center

