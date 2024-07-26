AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 01:24pm

After registering a decrease in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Friday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs251,500 after an increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs215,621 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,300.

The international rate of gold inched up on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,373 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $3 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,860 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.

