AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024
UAE markets hit 4-month high on strong corporate earnings

Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed at a four-month high on Friday on the back of...
Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed at a four-month high on Friday on the back of better-than-expected corporate earnings.

Dubai’s main index surged 1%, its biggest intraday rise since March 1, boosted by strong gains in heavyweight real estate and financial sector stocks. Real estate developer Emaar Properties rose 2.5%.

Lender Emirates NBD Bank gained 3.1% following a report that India will press ahead with the delayed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank after central bank clearance. Reuters reported one of the interested buyers include Emirates NBD.

Dubai’s Mashreq Bank surged 5.1% after the lender reported a 5% growth in quarterly net profit.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index settled 0.2% higher, extending gains for the third straight session.

Most Gulf markets drop with global shares

Adnoc-owned green hydrogen producer Fertiglobe rose 2%, while real estate firm Aldar Properties gained 1.3%.

Easy Lease Motorcycle Rental increased 1.5% after reporting a higher half-yearly net profit.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, however, declined on Friday pressured by muted demand in China and expectations of a Gaza ceasefire deal that could ease Middle East tensions and accompanying supply concerns.

Brent crude was down 0.4% to $82.02 a barrel by 1152 GMT.

-----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     rose 0.2% to 9,318 points
 DUBAI         was up 1% to 4,280 points
-----------------------------------------
