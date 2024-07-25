AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
AIRLINK 108.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.29%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
DGKC 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
FFBL 42.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 132.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
PAEL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.56%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.34%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
SEARL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.2%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,434 Increased By 28 (0.33%)
BR30 26,512 Increased By 59 (0.22%)
KSE100 79,690 Increased By 292.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 61.1 (0.24%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

IK’s physical remand: LHC asks prosecutor to justify need

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday asked the prosecutor to justify the need of former PTI chairman Imran Khan’s physical remand in the cases of May 9 riots.

The court was hearing a petition of the former premier challenging his physical remand in twelve May 9 riots cases.

Earlier, prosecutor general on a court query said as many as 37 cases including 18 cases in Lahore were registered in wake of May 9 riots. The bench asked the prosecutor in how many cases the PTI leader had been nominated or arrested.

Imran Khan’s counsel at this said to their knowledge, there were 20 cases against the petitioner involving a common allegation of abetment.

The prosecutor said new suspects were being arrested, whose identification parades and other proceedings were in process. The Khan’s counsel said the police made the arrest of the petitioner after 14 months.

The court asked the prosecutor if the suspect was already imprisoned in other cases, why was he not arrested during that time. The prosecutor said interim pre-arrest bails of the petitioner were pending before the court, therefore, his arrest was not made in the cases.

The prosecutor also said all suspects cannot be arrested and interrogated simultaneously.

The court observed the police should declare him absconder if the suspect was not joining the investigation.

LHC Lahore High Court Imran Khan physical remand May 9 riots May 9 riots case

