IK’s physical remand: LHC asks prosecutor to justify need

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday asked the prosecutor to justify the need of former PTI chairman Imran Khan’s physical remand in the cases of May 9 riots.

The court was hearing a petition of the former premier challenging his physical remand in twelve May 9 riots cases.

Earlier, prosecutor general on a court query said as many as 37 cases including 18 cases in Lahore were registered in wake of May 9 riots. The bench asked the prosecutor in how many cases the PTI leader had been nominated or arrested.

Imran Khan’s counsel at this said to their knowledge, there were 20 cases against the petitioner involving a common allegation of abetment.

The prosecutor said new suspects were being arrested, whose identification parades and other proceedings were in process. The Khan’s counsel said the police made the arrest of the petitioner after 14 months.

The court asked the prosecutor if the suspect was already imprisoned in other cases, why was he not arrested during that time. The prosecutor said interim pre-arrest bails of the petitioner were pending before the court, therefore, his arrest was not made in the cases.

The prosecutor also said all suspects cannot be arrested and interrogated simultaneously.

The court observed the police should declare him absconder if the suspect was not joining the investigation.