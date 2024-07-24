Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official pages were running a campaign against the army chief and his family.

PM’s remarks came as he chaired a federal cabinet meeting amid talks of a government decision to ban the PTI.

In his address after the meeting, the prime minister recalled May 9 riots and accused the PTI of propaganda against the state institutions.

“PTI’s official website is running content against the army chief and his family.

“We will not tolerate any such campaign at any cost. Our armed forces have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country,” he said.

However, there was no mention of an announcement by Information Minister Atta Tarar to ban the PTI earlier this month.

During a recent appearance on Geo News, Tarar said the government had “principally decided to ban PTI but waiting for a broader consensus”.

The government has also announced its intention to file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Dr Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

Citing sources, Aaj News reported that the cabinet postponed the matter so that the government could discuss it further with its allies.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also voiced serious concerns over the recent surge in terror acts, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Matter of great concern, says US State Dept on govt decision to ban PTI

Referring to the involvement of TTP in terror attacks, he said terror emanating from a neighbouring country was not acceptable at all.

The prime minister further said the government was undertaking efforts to ensure ease of business in the country.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan authorities reached a staff-level agreement, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

The IMF said the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is subject to approval by its Executive Board and obtain “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners”.

This would include rollovers or disbursements on loans from Pakistan’s long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

Citing a recent meeting amongst different ministries, PM Shehbaz said they had agreed to a liberal visa regime to promote investment and tourism, including religious tourism in the country.

He said the visa regime will be presented in the cabinet for the approval.

Sharing details of the new visa regime, Shehbaz said it envisaged major changes, including providing free visas to businessmen and tourists from one hundred and twenty-six countries.

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

The prime minister was confident that the policy would open Pakistan’s corridors for tourists and business community.

He said visa would also be provided in 24 hours through electronic travel authorisation form.

Shehbaz further informed taht said e-gates would be established at nine airports and Gwadar port. “These e-gates will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports in the first phase.”

The prime minister strongly condemned Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians. He said despite repeated international calls for halt in genocidal actions in Gaza, Israel continues its persecution campaign.