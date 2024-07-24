AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 63.1 (0.76%)
BR30 26,449 Increased By 101.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 03:43pm
LIVE: PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official pages were running a campaign against the army chief and his family.

PM’s remarks came as he chaired a federal cabinet meeting amid talks of a government decision to ban the PTI.

In his address after the meeting, the prime minister recalled May 9 riots and accused the PTI of propaganda against the state institutions.

“PTI’s official website is running content against the army chief and his family.

“We will not tolerate any such campaign at any cost. Our armed forces have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country,” he said.

However, there was no mention of an announcement by Information Minister Atta Tarar to ban the PTI earlier this month.

During a recent appearance on Geo News, Tarar said the government had “principally decided to ban PTI but waiting for a broader consensus”.

The government has also announced its intention to file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Dr Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

Citing sources, Aaj News reported that the cabinet postponed the matter so that the government could discuss it further with its allies.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also voiced serious concerns over the recent surge in terror acts, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Matter of great concern, says US State Dept on govt decision to ban PTI

Referring to the involvement of TTP in terror attacks, he said terror emanating from a neighbouring country was not acceptable at all.

The prime minister further said the government was undertaking efforts to ensure ease of business in the country.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan authorities reached a staff-level agreement, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

The IMF said the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is subject to approval by its Executive Board and obtain “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners”.

This would include rollovers or disbursements on loans from Pakistan’s long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

Citing a recent meeting amongst different ministries, PM Shehbaz said they had agreed to a liberal visa regime to promote investment and tourism, including religious tourism in the country.

He said the visa regime will be presented in the cabinet for the approval.

Sharing details of the new visa regime, Shehbaz said it envisaged major changes, including providing free visas to businessmen and tourists from one hundred and twenty-six countries.

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

The prime minister was confident that the policy would open Pakistan’s corridors for tourists and business community.

He said visa would also be provided in 24 hours through electronic travel authorisation form.

Shehbaz further informed taht said e-gates would be established at nine airports and Gwadar port. “These e-gates will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports in the first phase.”

The prime minister strongly condemned Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians. He said despite repeated international calls for halt in genocidal actions in Gaza, Israel continues its persecution campaign.

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government PML N PTI PM Shehbaz Sharif Ban on PTI federal cabinet meeting

Comments

200 characters
KU Jul 24, 2024 12:07pm
''The importance of being earnest'' has many a pitfalls as well as lessons, but then these penned intellect are not for the uncivilized, especially the ones on heavy doze of gluttony.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after unrest

Pakistan stays among worst passports in the world, Singapore retains top spot

Oil prices edge up off six-week lows

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Read more stories