Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

‘Overdue correction’: KSE-100 plummets below 79,000 after nearly 1,600-point loss

Power generation in Pakistan down, cost also decreases over 10% YoY in June

Aurangzeb apprises Fitch representatives about IMF deal, reform measures for stable growth

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

Majority expect reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Illegal, political mafia looking to sabotage Azm-e-Istehkam, DG ISPR says

Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s remand by 7 days in new Toshakhana case

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

