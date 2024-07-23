AGL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.86%)
AIRLINK 107.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3.04%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
DFML 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.85%)
DGKC 87.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.78%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.15%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 151.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.83%)
HUMNL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.62%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.4%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.31 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.05%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.95%)
TPLP 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TREET 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 54.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 30 (0.36%)
BR30 26,152 Increased By 139.9 (0.54%)
KSE100 78,825 Increased By 286.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 25,268 Increased By 59.9 (0.24%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 22, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Overdue correction’: KSE-100 plummets below 79,000 after nearly 1,600-point loss

Read here for details.

  • Power generation in Pakistan down, cost also decreases over 10% YoY in June

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb apprises Fitch representatives about IMF deal, reform measures for stable growth

Read here for details.

  • Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

Read here for details.

  • NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

Read here for details.

  • Majority expect reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Read here for details.

  • Illegal, political mafia looking to sabotage Azm-e-Istehkam, DG ISPR says

Read here for details.

  • Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s remand by 7 days in new Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

PIA privatisation: final bidding delayed till October 1

Buying returns, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Pakistan not yet on agenda of IMF meetings

Beijing Declaration: Hamas announces ‘national unity’ deal with Palestinian rivals

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

Kamala Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured, to campaign in Wisconsin

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

Read more stories