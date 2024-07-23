BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 22, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- ‘Overdue correction’: KSE-100 plummets below 79,000 after nearly 1,600-point loss
- Power generation in Pakistan down, cost also decreases over 10% YoY in June
- Aurangzeb apprises Fitch representatives about IMF deal, reform measures for stable growth
- Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP
- NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress
- Majority expect reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds
- Illegal, political mafia looking to sabotage Azm-e-Istehkam, DG ISPR says
- Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s remand by 7 days in new Toshakhana case
- Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan
