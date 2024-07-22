Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s remand by 7 days in new Toshakhana case

BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 10:21pm

An accountability court on Monday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s physical remand for seven days in a new Toshakhana reference.

Imran has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August last year upon his conviction in several cases.

Over the past few months, the PTI founder has been acquitted in several cases, including the cipher trial, the Toshakhana references and the Iddat case. However, he and his spouse are still jailed in the new Toshakhana reference.

Soon after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) secured Imran’s eight-day remand, the Lahore police also “arrested” him in a dozen cases related to May violence. He is under a 10-day physical remand for investigation in the May 9 cases.

Imran and his wife have challenged their remand in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court.

During the hearing held at the Adiala Jail, Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich extended the couple’s physical remand by seven days, while setting the next hearing for July 29.

LHC IHC accountability court PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Toshakhana reference May 9 violence Iddat case May 9 riots cases Toshakhana trial

