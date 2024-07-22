Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2024 02:13pm

After registering losses for two consecutive sessions, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Monday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs251,000 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs215,192 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,000.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,402 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $2 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.

