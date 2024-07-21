Price fixing tactics: Competition Appellate Tribunal affirms penalty on paints co

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the retail prices of its products, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Deceptive marketing practices: CAT upholds CCP’s findings in plea filed by RB

The CCP initiated an inquiry after receiving a formal complaint from Akzo Nobel Pakistan Ltd, which alleged that Reliance Paint was fixing the minimum resale price for its products and also monitoring and penalizing the dealers/distributors/retailers for non-compliance with its price directives. It said that these practices were restricting competition not only between the dealers and retailers but also between Reliance and its competitors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024