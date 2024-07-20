AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CJP Isa calls for early scheduling of review petition on reserved seats

  • Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar oppose the CJP's view by saying the petition should be filed after the summer holidays
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jul, 2024 10:06pm

The minutes of the three-judge Practice and Procedure Committee meeting published on Saturday showed that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa asked the committee to urgently schedule a hearing on the review petition against the reserved seat case, Aaj News reported.

According to the minutes of the meeting, two other members, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, opposed CJP’s reasoning, saying that most of the judges of the 13-member bench were on holiday and a detailed order of the case was awaited.

PML-N files review petition in SC against reserved seats verdict

“It would be unjust and unfair if the review petitions against the Supreme Court’s reserved seats case ruling were not fixed urgently,” CJP Isa was quoted as highlighting in the minutes of the meeting.

“The order under review necessitated reopening of the court even if it required cancellation of vacations.”

Minutes of the committee meeting were released on Saturday.

The committee comprising the three senior SC judges was formed under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

The development comes days after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC), asking the apex court to review its decision to allocate reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

According to the petition filed in the apex court, the court should suspend its 12th July 2024 ruling regarding the reserved seat case of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) until the final decision on the review petition is reached.

An early hearing had been requested in the petition.

Win for PTI as SC declares party eligible for reserved seats

The top court last week declared former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan PTI party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, asking the party to submit the list of candidates in fifteen days.

The 13-member SC bench annulled the Peshawar High Court’s previous order as unconstitutional. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had demanded that 77 seats for women and minorities, originally allotted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition be reallocated to the PTI-backed party.

After the court’s decision, the ruling coalition still has well over 200 members of the 336-member lower house of parliament.

parliament Supreme Court of Pakistan PMLN MNAs reserved seats CJP Qazi Faez Isa SIC

Comments

200 characters
JusticeForElite Jul 20, 2024 10:39pm
Please go on serving the politicians. Rest of the population are cockroaches and should be treated as such.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CJP Isa calls for early scheduling of review petition on reserved seats

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM Hasina cancels foreign trip

Softer inflation in July to trigger 150bps policy rate cut in upcoming MPC: JS Global

US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

PM directs for early completion of Islamabad Technology Park

Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 38,919

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi denied permission to play in Canada T20 league

Nadal makes first final in two years at Bastad

Read more stories