Win for PTI as SC declares party eligible for reserved seats

  • 'The PTI was and is a political party', the court rules
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published July 12, 2024 Updated July 12, 2024 03:02pm

The Supreme Court (SC) declared on Friday former PM Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities.

However, the granting of 23 reserved seats does not affect the parliamentary majority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government.

The 13-member SC bench annulled the Peshawar High Court’s previous order as unconstitutional. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had demanded that 77 seats for women and minorities, which were originally allotted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition be reallocated to the PTI-backed party.

The SIC is the new home to PTI-backed independent candidates. The PTI candidates were forced to contest the elections as independents after the SC upheld the ECP’s decision, deeming its intra-party polls “unconstitutional” and revoked its claim on the iconic electoral symbol.

In a bid to grab the seats reserved for women and minorities, PTI declared that the party-backed winning candidates in Feb 8 elections would join the minority SIC in the National Assembly as well as in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In pakistan, parties are allocated 70 reserved seats - 60 for women, 10 for non-Muslims - in proportion to the number of seats they win. This completes the National Assembly’s total strength of 336 seats.

The ruling coalition has 224 seats in NA, which gives it a two-third majority in 336-seat NA. As many as 21 of the 25 SIC reserved seats were allotted to ruling coalition.

PTI-backed candidates to join Sunni Ittehad Council

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) got 16 of SIC reserved seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got five of those seats. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) was given four.

If these seats are reallocated to SIC, the ruling coalition’s strength would be reduced to 203 seats.

In March, a five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had rejected the SIC’s petition seeking the allocation of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP announced the verdict with a 4-1 majority, saying the SIC was not entitled to reserved seats.

Today, the decision backed by eight judges, was announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

“The withdrawal of election symbol cannot disqualify a political party from elections. The PTI was and is a political party,” the court said.

The judgment further said that the withdrawal of an election symbol cannot disqualify a political party from participating in the elections.

On Thursday, the full court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, upon the completion of arguments of SIC and PTI lawyers against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s verdict on reserved seats of women and non-Muslims had reserved the judgment.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, the counsels of Election Commissions of Pakistan (ECP) Sikandar Bashir Mohmand, and Makhdoom Ali Khan, who represented affected candidates, elected on reserved seats, have argued that the SIC is no longer entitled to the reserved seats as it has neither contested general elections nor won any seats.

PTI reacts

Following the SC verdict, PTI’s official X account demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja for violating the Constitution of Pakistan.

Party spokesman Raoof Hassan lauded the SC for “breaking the barriers of intimidation”.

“This is only the beginning of a long haul till we reach the final destination when Imran Khan shall take over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Soon, very soon.”

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari too celebrated the verdict.

“Justice served, but all the minority opinions incl [sic] the one CJP read out sounded confused at best unlike the clarity of the majority 8 mbr [sic] order!” she wrote on X.

