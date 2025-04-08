NRL discovers copper-gold mineralization in Chagai

National Resources Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, Reliance Commodities (Private) Limited and Liberty Mills Limited, has discovered significant copper-gold mineralization in Chagai, Balochistan.

This was announced by Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman of National Resources Limited and CEO Lucky Cement Limited while addressing the participants at Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 on Tuesday.

NRL, a 100% Pakistani privately owned company and a subsidiary of Fatima Fertilizer, Liberty Mills Limited, and Lucky Cement, was awarded a lease in October 2023.

NRL receives licence for exploration of minerals in Chagai

The licensed area contained two known porphyry prospects with strong exploration potential. Over the 15 months, NRL has identified 18 new prospects. One of these prospects, “Tang Kaur,” has rapidly progressed to an advanced drilling stage.

Tabba informed that NRL has completed 13 diamond drill holes (3,517 meters), all of which intersected significant porphyry-style alteration, sheeted and stockwork quartz vein sets, and sulfide mineralization.

Results from the first six drill holes (1,500 meters) confirm strongly mineralized, near-surface zones with downhole intervals ranging from 48 to 148 meters, using a 0.2% copper cut-off grade and up to 10 meters of internal dilution. The average grade of the intercepts ranges from 0.23% to 0.48% copper, 0.09 to 0.14 g/t gold, and 1.30 to 6.21 g/t silver, resulting in a copper equivalent of 0.28% to 0.56%.

The mineralized system remains open to the north, east, and at depth that is yet to be drilled.

Tabba said that advanced drilling at Tang Kaur is scheduled for May 2025, leading to an NI 43-101 Technical Report by year-end by internationally recognized consultants, who are already monitoring the project.

“This will be followed by 3–4 years of detailed exploration, culminating in feasibility studies, while exploration of the other prospects and leases continues,” he said.

Additionally, NRL has acquired a lead-zinc exploration license adjacent to a well-known deposit, where a Bankable Feasibility Study has already been conducted. A comprehensive metal value chain is also being studied to assess the feasibility of downstream processing.

NRL is actively working with the Government of Baluchistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (“SIFC”) to secure two additional Copper-Gold Exploration licenses in Chagai, Balochistan supported by a dedicated $100 million exploration fund.

“We have also signed MoU with Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) to work on newly acquired leases together. Looking ahead, NRL plans to bring additional national and international investors into the project as required,” he said.