BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates July 13 and July 14, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Court acquits Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Iddat case, orders release
Read here for details.
- Now is the time to act speedily, says PM Shehbaz after IMF agreement
Read here for details.
- Imran, Bushra arrested in new Toshakhana case by NAB
Read here for details.
- ‘Shocking development’: PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Trump
Read here for details.
- Court sends Imran, Bushra on 8-day remand in new Toshakhana case
Read here for details.
- Complaints about different projects: ADB decides to dispatch mission
Read here for details.
