AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran, Bushra arrested in new Toshakhana case by NAB

  • Development comes hours after an Islamabad court accepted appeals filed by the former prime minister and his wife against their conviction in the Iddat case
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2024 Updated July 13, 2024 10:04pm

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s possible release from prison remained elusive on Saturday as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested both in a new Toshakhana reference hours after they were acquitted in the Iddat case, Aaj News reported.

The development comes hours after an Islamabad district and sessions court accepted appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

Additional district and sessions judge Afzal Majoka announced the reserved judgment today. The judge said, “If they are not wanted in any other case, then PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi should be released [from jail] immediately.”

In April, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the 14-year sentence handed out to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference.

In January this year, accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir sentenced the duo to 14 years in jail with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case.

The accountability court also disqualified Imran for 10 years while handing a fine of Rs787 million each.

PTI demands IK’s release in light of UN working group’s report

Following the verdict, Bushra arrived at Adiala Jail to surrender to the authorities. She was taken into custody by NAB.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Background

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against Imran and his wife, saying that as former prime minister, Imran was presented with 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by him.

He did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees, NAB said.

The gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment, NAB said, adding that, Imran sold/misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for personal benefit.

The NAB said investigation proceedings further revealed that Bushra being the wife of ex-PM, received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts against a meager retention cost based on under-value assessment/appraisement.

NAB Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Toshakhana cases

Comments

200 characters
mustafa Jul 13, 2024 09:52pm
@Amigo, stop producing like rabbits and time will free you ... burden of rapid population growth will never free you ..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran, Bushra arrested in new Toshakhana case by NAB

Taxing Pakistan’s agriculture sector: IMF push ‘a move in the right direction’

IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement on $7bn Extended Fund Facility

Khawaja Asif says govt to decide on Monday whether to challenge reserved seats decision

Now is the time to act speedily, says PM Shehbaz after IMF agreement

Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 71 dead in camp strike

Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

Kremlin warns US missile deployment could make European capitals Russian targets

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Iran president-elect ready for ‘constructive dialogue’ with Europe

Read more stories