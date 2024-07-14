AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan

‘Shocking development’: PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Trump

  • The premie hopes for the former US President's early recovery
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2024 10:08am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally,” Sharif wrote on social media platform X. “This is a shocking development.”

The premier prayed for his early recovery and expressed sympathies with others injured.

PM Shehbaz said any sort of violence is condemnable in the political process.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, in an attack that left the Republican presidential candidate’s face streaked with blood and prompted his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the US Secret Service said in a statement. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Law enforcement officials told reporters they had tentatively identified a suspected shooter but were not ready to do so publicly. They also said they had not yet identified a motive.

Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red “Make America Great Again” hat knocked off, and could be heard saying “wait, wait,” before the fist bump, then agents rushed him to a black SUV.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said later on his Truth Social platform following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Pittsburgh. “Much bleeding took place.”

The shooting occurred less than four months before the Nov. 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden. Most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos show the two locked in a close contest.

Leading Republicans and Democrats quickly condemned the violence. The Trump campaign said he was “doing well.”

Biden said in a statement: “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Republican U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas told Fox News his nephew had been wounded at the rally.

The shooting raised immediate questions about security failures by the Secret Service, which provides former presidents including Trump with lifetime protection.

It was the first shooting of a U.S. president or major party candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

