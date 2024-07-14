AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court sends Imran, Bushra on 8-day remand in new Toshakhana case

  • Notification issued by the govt says NAB court may prosecute PTI founder and his wife in jail if necessary
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:49pm

An accountability court Sunday remanded PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Begum for 8 days in a new Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

On Saturday, the federal government announced that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be tried in a new Toshakhana case.

Imran, Bushra arrested in new Toshakhana case by NAB

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived in Adiala early on Sunday to investigate the newly filed case.

The jail trial notification has been issued under Section 16B of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

According to the notification, the NAB court may prosecute Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in jail if necessary based on law and order concerns.

The NAB on Saturday arrested PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

Sources told Business Recorder that the NAB arrested Khan and his wife regarding the alleged illegal possession and sale of seven high-value watches and other precious gifts, including diamond and gold jewelry.

As per the report, NAB headquarters received a source report regarding the illegal purchase/retention of gifted state items at considerably lower rates and subsequent sale of the same by Imran Khan who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to April 2022.

NAB Imran Khan PTI leaders Bushra Bibi Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

Court sends Imran, Bushra on 8-day remand in new Toshakhana case

World leaders condemn shooting at Trump rally, denounce political violence

US President Joe Biden condemns ‘sick’ Trump shooting, campaign suspends ads

‘Shocking development’: PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Trump

SLA on 37-month EFF: $7bn new loan deal reached with IMF

Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Read more stories