Court sends Imran, Bushra on 8-day remand in new Toshakhana case

An accountability court Sunday remanded PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Begum for 8 days in a new Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

On Saturday, the federal government announced that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be tried in a new Toshakhana case.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived in Adiala early on Sunday to investigate the newly filed case.

The jail trial notification has been issued under Section 16B of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

According to the notification, the NAB court may prosecute Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in jail if necessary based on law and order concerns.

The NAB on Saturday arrested PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

Sources told Business Recorder that the NAB arrested Khan and his wife regarding the alleged illegal possession and sale of seven high-value watches and other precious gifts, including diamond and gold jewelry.

As per the report, NAB headquarters received a source report regarding the illegal purchase/retention of gifted state items at considerably lower rates and subsequent sale of the same by Imran Khan who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to April 2022.