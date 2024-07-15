AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Print 2024-07-15

Complaints about different projects: ADB decides to dispatch mission

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has decided to dispatch an Accountability Mission to Pakistan in September to verify complaints about different projects, well informed sources in Economic Affairs Division (EAD) told Business Recorder.

According to the ADB, its accountability mechanism exists to provide an independent and effective forum for those affected by the ADB’s assisted projects to voice their concerns.

The EAD has informed the concerned Ministries that the ADB Accountability Mechanism Office has proposed to field its Mission on various complaints lodged for the problem-solving from 9-18 September 2024.

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

The Mission will visit Islamabad, Swabi (Pehur), Sahiwal (Punjab), Lahore and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar and Abbottabad).

The Mission will comprise staff from ADB Accountability Mechanism Office of the Special Project Facilitator (OSPF): Viswanathan Ramasubrama-niam, Principal Facilitation Specialist, Olivia Rosita Llanillo, Senor Assessment and Facilitation Officer and Ahmed Bashir, OSPF’s National Facilitator based in Pakistan.

The OSPF Mission will continue its thorough consultations and monitoring of complaints filed on ABD-assisted projects in Pakistan, particularly those lodged for problem-solving within ADB’s Accountability Mechanism.

The process entails engaging with a different range of complaint stakeholders, including complainants executing and implementing agencies, as well as project staff from the Pakistan Resident Mission.

The objective is to facilitate constructive dialogue and collaboration among all parties involved, aiming to develop mutually acceptable courses of action to effectively resolve the complaints at hand. ADB shall cover the full cost of this Mission.

According to the schedule, on September 12, 2024, the ADB Mission will spend whole day in meeting with project’s executing and implementing agencies based in Peshawar and site visits, if required.

On September 13, Mission will discuss Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project and hold meeting with OSPF land valuation expert etc. Meeting with project’s executing and implementing agency will also be held. On September 16, the Mission will undertake field visit and meeting with complainants in Punjab, PICCIP. The Mission will hold meeting with NTDC.

On September 18, the Mission will hold discussion with PTLs on various complaints in Islamabad.

The Mission will ask the affected people to clarify the complaint and harm, they were caused and report it to its relevant panel for further action.

Complaints about different projects: ADB decides to dispatch mission

