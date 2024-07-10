AGL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
AIRLINK 94.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
DGKC 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.15%)
FCCL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 39.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
NBP 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.67%)
OGDC 133.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.54%)
PAEL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
PPL 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.1%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PTC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SEARL 60.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.18%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
TPLP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,532 Decreased By -66.8 (-0.78%)
BR30 27,288 Decreased By -324.2 (-1.17%)
KSE100 80,160 Decreased By -512.3 (-0.64%)
KSE30 25,572 Decreased By -181.7 (-0.71%)
Sports

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 11:00am

Changes continued to be the hallmark as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday sacked former Test cricketers Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the national selection committee.

The cricket board confirmed the move, which comes after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup debacle, in a statement released on its official website.

“The PCB today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup,” it said.

Both Wahab and Razzaq were part of PCB’s seven-member selection committee for men’s team, while the latter was also a member of women’s selection committee.

The cricket board said it will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course.

Pakistan had a disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup, suffering a first-round exit after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the USA team and then another upset defeat against India.

PCB cricket news Pakistani cricket team Abdul Razzaq Wahab Riaz selection committee Pakistan cricekt

