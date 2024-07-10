Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Changes continued to be the hallmark as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday sacked former Test cricketers Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the national selection committee.

The cricket board confirmed the move, which comes after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup debacle, in a statement released on its official website.

“The PCB today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup,” it said.

Both Wahab and Razzaq were part of PCB’s seven-member selection committee for men’s team, while the latter was also a member of women’s selection committee.

The cricket board said it will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course.

Pakistan had a disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup, suffering a first-round exit after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the USA team and then another upset defeat against India.