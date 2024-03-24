PCB chairman announces seven-member selection committee

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday that the national team’s selection committee has been reorganised.

Addressing a press conference at PCB headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Naqvi said the new selection committee will comprise seven members, and each will have equal power.

“There will be no Chief Selector so that there can be a healthier debate. Each of the members selected to be part of the committee has been thoroughly deliberated upon. Four former players - Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, and Wahab Riaz - the captain and head coach will also be part of the committee. A data analyst will also sit on the committee. There will be coordinators too, but they will not have voting power,” he said.

The chairman said the selection committee will make all the decisions going forward, and that he will not interfere in its domain.

“I have conveyed that the chairman will not be involved in any decisions regarding the selection. I back this selection committee and believe that they will produce desirable results,” Naqvi added.

He also talked about finalising a panel of coaches, who would be working closely with the selection committee.

“We will be sending some players to the PMA Kakul camp which I believe would have a positive impact on the physical fitness of our players, as well as the team bonding. We are currently also working on finalising coaches. We will confirm the news whenever the time comes as I do not believe in making premature statements.

Selection committee to finalise captain

Touching upon the matter of captaincy, the PCB chairman said the selection committee was deliberating the matter, and they will come up with a decision once the camp is completed.

Naqvi said the board will back whatever decision the new selection committee makes regarding the captain, and will stick with it for a long time.

“Once the captain is finalised – whether it is Shaheen Shah Afridi or someone else – we will stick by him for a long time. No matter what the results are on the field, the selection committee will be held accountable. If the captain does not have a say in the team, you cannot hold him accountable as he leads the team. Same with the head coach, because he has to run the dressing room.”

Imad to make international comeback

When asked about Imad Wasim’s decision to take back his retirement, the chairman said, “Our focus right now is the World Cup and his inclusion makes the team stronger. We have not discussed NOCs with him but we want him to play for the country. It will be the same for the rest of the players. As for Haris Rauf, there was some misunderstanding. His contract has been reinstated and we are currently working on his injury. He is our star player and we have to look after him.

“There will be no relaxation on NOCs. We will follow policies as per the contracts. No player will be exempted. We will not be paying heed to any lobbying.”

Talking about PCB’s finances, the chairman said, “Whatever profit we make, should be invested back in cricket. Securing coaches and solving current problems should be a priority and that’s what the money will be used for. The money will 100 per cent be used for the betterment of cricket in this country.

“I will exercise the powers given to me by the constitution. As far as the team is concerned, progress takes time. I am looking at long-term goals. You cannot expect everything to change overnight. We will do our level best and work very hard, but the results are up to God.”

When asked about the expansion of PSL, the chairman said, “We want to launch the Women’s league and we have also started talking about expanding HBL PSL. We have discussed the possibility of having eight teams.”

Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Addressing the Champions Trophy scheduled for next year, he said: “We are planning to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and we will leave no stone unturned for it. We discussed the matter during the recently held ICC meeting in Dubai, where we reiterated our commitment towards hosting the event.

He said the ICC team will reach Pakistan today, and the board will be collaborating with them.

“The three stadiums- Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi- are being readied for the Champions Trophy. We will then upgrade venues in Quetta and Peshawar too.”

The chairman also emphasised the need to separate politics from cricket as he explained that boycotts hurt the economy of the country. When asked to share about his plans for women’s cricket, the chairman said he does not want to make false promises.