Real estate developer announces AED210mn mall in Dubai for 2026

A new mall is set to open its doors in 2026, announced Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, in a press release this week.

The project is estimated to cost of AED 210 million, with a built-up area of approximately 339,000 square feet.

It will feature amenities such as a supermarket, gym, play courts, a soft play/entertainment zone and diverse restaurants offering a wide range of food choices.

It will also feature 35 retail shops and F&B outlets, along with over 10 unique dining options, establishing a new gastronomic destination for the community.

As Dubai continues its upwards trajectory, it is looking to accommodate its record tourists as well as the growth in residents, following its swift recovery from Covid-19.

Dubai’s population added another 100,000 residents in 2023, while the property market too remains on the uptick experiencing record purchases and prices.

“We are delighted to unveil our new mall, which is a testament to our long-standing commitment towards elevating living experiences for our residents,” Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group said in the press note.

“The project underscores our vision to create integrated and community-focused spaces that seamlessly combine convenience while offering multi-tier retail stores, gourmet dining and diverse entertainment options,” he added.

“Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors.”

The mall will also be built with several green features such as energy-efficient lighting, solar panels, green building materials and a skylight roof for natural light.

Furthermore, innovative technologies such as interactive displays, smart lighting systems and digital wayfinding will be integrated to enhance the visitor experience.

2023: Pakistanis remain among top 10 buyers of Dubai property, Indians top list

This announcement comes on the heels of new developments at Dubai Mall, which is set to undergo an AED1.5 billion expansion, which will add 240 luxury stores as well as food and beverage outlets to its already sprawling area of 1.2 million squares.

In 2023, Dubai Mall also became the most visited place on Earth, achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year, as announced by Dubai government’s media office.