AIRLINK 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
FFBL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 6.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.63%)
HUBC 164.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 134.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
PAEL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
PPL 122.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 8,513 Increased By 16.5 (0.19%)
BR30 27,200 Decreased By -90.1 (-0.33%)
KSE100 80,511 Increased By 227.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 25,844 Increased By 52.3 (0.2%)
Jul 05, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jul, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Read here for details.

  • After fresh tax: milk in Pakistan becomes more expensive than in France

Read here for details.

  • Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $494mn, now stand at $9.39bn

Read here for details.

  • FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Read here for details.

  • SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

Comments

200 characters

