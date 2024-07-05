Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

After fresh tax: milk in Pakistan becomes more expensive than in France

Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $494mn, now stand at $9.39bn

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

