BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 4, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE
Read here for details.
- After fresh tax: milk in Pakistan becomes more expensive than in France
Read here for details.
- Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $494mn, now stand at $9.39bn
Read here for details.
- FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status
Read here for details.
- SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
Comments