SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 12:51pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that terrorism and extremism must be fought collectively in a comprehensive fashion.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, the PM said terrorism in all form and manifestion including state terorism must be condemned in clear and ambigious terms.

Moreover, he said that Pakistan’s association with SCO member states goes back centuries.

He said Pakistan aligns itself with the socio economic and security objectives of the SCO.

“In 23 years, SCO has established itself as a credible and effective transregional orginzation,” the PM said, adding that the solution to our common challenges lies in working together.

He said the rise in political and military conflicts acorss the globe and the consequent hike in energy and food prices worsened after covid-19 and effected members state’s ability to address poverty.

“As the permanent chair of SCO working group, to combat poverty, Pakistan will do its utmost to provide the required impetus to our collective efforts in raising the living standards in the SCO region,” the PM said.

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

Meanwhile, on Afganistan, the PM stressed the need for peace and stability, saying that the international community must engage meaningfully with the interim Afghan government to help them in their genuine economic and development needs.

“The interim Afghan government must take concrete and effectives measures to ensure its soil is not used for terrorism by any entity against other states.”

