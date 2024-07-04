AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

  • Both countries discuss collaboration on climate risk management, environment conservation, and other areas of interest
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:32pm

Qatar on Thursday reaffirmed the pledge to support Pakistan in climate-vulnerable sectors like health, education, food security, water, and energy, Radio Pakistan reported.

The affirmation came at a meeting of the high-level technical delegation of Qatar, led by Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al-Abdullah with Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam in Islamabad today.

PM seeks Qatari investment

During the meeting, both sides discussed collaboration on climate risk management, environment conservation, water management, energy, forest, and disaster risk management.

The Qatari delegation pledged to provide every possible technical and non-technical support to Pakistan to tackle climate change and help it with environmental conservation, national disaster risk management, and flood protection goals.

It told the PM’s coordinator that efforts are being taken to help Pakistan cope with climate change.

Qatar’s Minister of State to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday: FO

The Prime Minister’s Coordinator briefed the delegation about the government’s initiatives to boost climate resilience and protect the lives and livelihoods of the country’s vulnerable communities.

She highlighted Pakistan is grappling with increasingly severe impacts of climate change affecting different sectors of its economy and inducing heat waves and devastating floods during monsoon.

The delegation head Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al-Abdullah lauded the government’s initiatives for environment conservation, climate risk management, and disaster management.

Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the Qatari delegation for pledging support to address climate change and achieve environmental conservation goals.

Pakistan Economy Qatar climate crisis environmental crisis

Comments

200 characters

Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office

Non-filers: FBR blocks 210,000 SIM cards to ‘encourage’ tax payment

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Arif Habib Limited now expects KSE-100 to hit 109,000 by June 2025

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories