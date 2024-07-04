Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

Qatar on Thursday reaffirmed the pledge to support Pakistan in climate-vulnerable sectors like health, education, food security, water, and energy, Radio Pakistan reported.

The affirmation came at a meeting of the high-level technical delegation of Qatar, led by Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al-Abdullah with Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, both sides discussed collaboration on climate risk management, environment conservation, water management, energy, forest, and disaster risk management.

The Qatari delegation pledged to provide every possible technical and non-technical support to Pakistan to tackle climate change and help it with environmental conservation, national disaster risk management, and flood protection goals.

It told the PM’s coordinator that efforts are being taken to help Pakistan cope with climate change.

The Prime Minister’s Coordinator briefed the delegation about the government’s initiatives to boost climate resilience and protect the lives and livelihoods of the country’s vulnerable communities.

She highlighted Pakistan is grappling with increasingly severe impacts of climate change affecting different sectors of its economy and inducing heat waves and devastating floods during monsoon.

The delegation head Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al-Abdullah lauded the government’s initiatives for environment conservation, climate risk management, and disaster management.

Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the Qatari delegation for pledging support to address climate change and achieve environmental conservation goals.