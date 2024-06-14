Ambani bride-to-be Radhika shares details of upcoming wedding events

Anant Ambani – son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – is all set to marry his fiancee Radhika Merchant. The bride-to-be shared details of her pre-wedding European cruise in an interview with Vogue India, citing how she is “excited to be married.”

Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot between July 6-12 in Mumbai.

The couple’s pre-wedding bash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in March created global frenzy with the notable guest list and opulent events.

The coming weeks are set to hold many high-profile events, according to Radhika.

“There will be multiple ‘pujas’ as well as a traditional sangeet ceremony over the next few weeks,” she was quoted as saying.

These will be followed events surrounding the wedding itself which she stated are “going great.”

Nita and Mukesh Ambani arriving at the masquerade ball. Photo: Vogue India

Mukesh, 66, chairman of oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance Industries, is Asia’s richest person according to the Forbes billionaires list worth more than $114 billion.

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

The couple’s second pre-wedding celebration consisted of a 1,200-person cruise beginning in Palermo Sicily. They chose a cruise ship as it could accommodate such a large group.

On the first night of festivities, Radhika wore a gown designed by Robert Wun printed with a love letter that Anant wrote to her when she was 22.

Photo: Vogue India

“He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him,” Radhika added.

“I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that ’this is what our love was.”

The night ended with a concert by the Backstreet Boys.

The third night of the festivities was held in Cannes at Château de la Croix des Gardes – the grand home was famously featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 film ‘To Catch a Thief’. Radhika was dressed in a custom Versace dress.

Radhika with her parents. Photo: Vogue India

The night ended with a concert by Katy Perry replete with fireworks, followed by a second concert by Pitbull on board.

Katy Perry had payday of over $5.4mn to perform at Ambani’s pre-wedding luxury cruise

The final night of events was held in Portofino with a performance by legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing along with his son Matteo

“It was just the most magical evening,” Radhika said. “I had goosebumps.”