Head coach cites lack of cricketing skills in T20I World Cup

LAHORE: Head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Gary Kirsten has cited lack of cricketing skills, physical fitness and team spirit as the main reasons for Team Pakistan dismal performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, it has been learnt.

Gary Kirsten has submitted the report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who forwarded the same of the board officials for analysis and feedback, the sources said.

It may be noted that one of the members of selection committee selector Wahab Riaz, who also accompanied the team during mega event had already shared a report with the PCB head and alleged fissures in the team and other issues.

The sources added that Gary Kirsten has also highlighted the lack of skill level among the players and their mindset in the report. He also suggested measures to prepare the team for the upcoming events, the sources added.

The PCB chairman is also expected to meet Wahab Riaz, skipper Babar Azam and head Coach Gary Kirsten within the next few days, to exchange views for building the team on sound footings. It may be noted that the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had already announced to bolster the domestic cricket circuit by revising contracts of players and making other necessary changes to help groom talented players enabling them to become part of the national cricket team.

The sources claimed that the PCB is going to make it mandatory for cricketers to participate in domestic cricket mandatory for selection in the national team. The players showing outstanding performance in domestic circuit would be given a chance to play for the Pakistan cricket team.

Decisions regarding the future will be taken after the consultation process is completed by the PCB chairman, the sources added.

