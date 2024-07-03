AIRLINK 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.53%)
‘Extreme’ isolated rainfall likely

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:20am

KARACHI: Urban and flash flooding are predominantly expected to sweep the country in July 2024, as the Met Office has forecast ‘extreme’ isolated rainfall.

In a weather outlook for July, it said that cloudbursts are more likely to unleash flash flooding in mountainous areas of Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in big metropolitan areas, besides hill torrents in southern Punjab and Balochistan.

Higher than normal temperatures are anticipated to scorch mountainous areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The rising heat levels in the higher ridge areas may also speed up snowmelt to grow inflow in upper Indus and Kabul Rivers with a chance of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).

The riverine floods are likely from the extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchments. The heavy rainy spells are also likely to produce sufficient water for the irrigation and power sectors.

The prevailing atmospheric conditions are expected to produce dust-storms and thunderstorms, posing dangers to the standing crops, buildings and infrastructure. The daytime maximum temperatures are likely to remain nearly normal over most of the country with warmer weather in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Overall, the country may see a near normal rainfall this month with northeastern Punjab and lower Sindh may get slightly higher rains.

floods met office Rainfall weather forecast pakistan weather Flash flooding

