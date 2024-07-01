Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 29 and June 30, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt increases petrol price by Rs7.45, takes it to Rs265.61 per litre



  • Finance Minister says economic stability has revived international institutions’ trust



  • LHC directs PM Office to bar agencies from contacting any judge



  • CJP Isa emphasises access to justice for all



  • Pakistan engulfed in world’s ‘deadliest debt trap’, says former SBP governor



  • PM Shehbaz directs to expedite process of dissolution of Public Works Department



