Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt increases petrol price by Rs7.45, takes it to Rs265.61 per litre

Finance Minister says economic stability has revived international institutions’ trust

LHC directs PM Office to bar agencies from contacting any judge

CJP Isa emphasises access to justice for all

Pakistan engulfed in world’s ‘deadliest debt trap’, says former SBP governor

PM Shehbaz directs to expedite process of dissolution of Public Works Department

