Govt increases petrol price by Rs7.45, takes it to Rs265.61 per litre

The federal government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by Rs7.45, taking the rate to Rs265.61 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs9.56 per litre to Rs277.45.

The new prices take effect from July 1, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had decreased the petrol price by R10.2 per litre and the diesel price by Rs2.33 per litre.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that a rise of Rs 7.54 per litre for petrol and Rs 9.84 per litre for HSD was likely for the next two weeks.

These estimates were based on current government taxes and profit margins for oil marketing companies (OMCs).